RETA CLAUDINE GANS BIDWELL June 3, 1927 - April 9, 2020 Reta Claudine Gans Bidwell, 92, passed away April 9, 2020 at The Village Seven Oaks Assisted Living Care. Reta was born June 3, 1927 in Bakersfield, CA to Ed and Alpha Gans. Reta had one brother and two sisters. Reta graduated from Kern County Union High School (BHS) in 1945. She worked at Fire Station 1 in Bakersfield for several years and then went to work for the Bakersfield City School District. Reta also worked at Curran Jr. High and Sierra Jr. High before retiring from the school district after 30+ years. Reta enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, long walks, traveling to new places, gatherings with her sorority group, and most of all, vacation time with her family at Bass lake, camping at the beach and having fun at amusement parks. Later in life, Reta was introduced to golf by her husband Calvin Bidwell and she totally loved the sport. Reta and her group of golf friends would play at least 2 or 3 times a week. Reta is preceded in death by her father Ed Gans, mother Alpha, sisters Alene Smith, Joyce Gains, brother Eugene Gans, husband Calvin Bidwell, Gene Mason and Irwin "Wimpy" Mallard. Reta is survived by Steve Mallard, Joe and Haiyun Mallard, Richard and Victoria Mallard, her 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A viewing service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, 1pm to 4pm at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Ln in Bakersfield. Graveside service will be scheduled for a later date in May. Reta will be greatly missed.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.