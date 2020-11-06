1/1
Rex Aulton Phinney
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Written by Rex himself:

Just a good ole guy. Born August 18, 1926 in the Oklahoma Hills of Rosevelt, OK, Kiowa County to mother Jewell and father Frank. He was the youngest of three sons. The family moved to California in 1936. He served in the Navy during WWII. After returning home to Fresno, CA He worked at several jobs including roller rink manager. Rex had two sons, Garry (Teri) and Danny.
In 1964 Rex met the love of his life Irene and her 3 children, Donna, Ed and Dianne.Rex and Irene shared 46 years together. They owned multiple service station businesses in Bakersfield over 30 years.

Graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 AM. Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved