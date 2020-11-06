

Written by Rex himself:



Just a good ole guy. Born August 18, 1926 in the Oklahoma Hills of Rosevelt, OK, Kiowa County to mother Jewell and father Frank. He was the youngest of three sons. The family moved to California in 1936. He served in the Navy during WWII. After returning home to Fresno, CA He worked at several jobs including roller rink manager. Rex had two sons, Garry (Teri) and Danny.

In 1964 Rex met the love of his life Irene and her 3 children, Donna, Ed and Dianne.Rex and Irene shared 46 years together. They owned multiple service station businesses in Bakersfield over 30 years.



Graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 AM. Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd.





Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.