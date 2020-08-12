REX MASON

January 18, 1936 - August 5, 2020

Rex Mason passed away on August 5th, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Rex was born in Taft, California to Della and Burley "Bill" Mason on January 18th, 1936.

Rex is survived by his wife Mary and his son Scott. He is also survived by his brother Ralph and his wife Evelyn, their children Michelle Blalock and her husband Bob, and Mark Mason and his wife Kim. Additionally, he is survived by his nephew Steven Crain and his wife Aubrey.

Rex was preceded in death by his first wife Betty.

Rex spent his early years in Taft, moving to Bakersfield at the beginning of High School. He graduated from Bakersfield High School. He later attended the University of California, Berkeley getting his degree in Civil Engineering in 1958. After college, he served in the U.S. Army as a technician with the rank of Sergeant being stationed in Germany. For the majority of his life, he owned a Civil Engineering firm. During this time he served as the contract engineer for many public agencies and contributed to many important projects. He served the City of Tehachapi, Greenfield County Water District, Frazier Park Public Utility District, Green Valley County Water District, and Bear Valley Community Services District. In his later years he contributed his expertise to Quad Knopf, Inc. Rex was a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, an honor awarded to only 3% of its members. Rex was widely respected as an expert is his field.

Music was a passion for Rex ever since high school where he played the baritone horn for the Driller Marching Band under director Coronel Moore. He also nurtured his love of music by attending many concerts over the years and sharing stories of seeing many legends perform. He greatly enjoyed fishing taking trips into the high Sierras near Bishop, California. He also loved spending time designing and building woodworking projects and had a very nice woodworking shop setup at his home. His love of animals meant he always owned at least one dog, but usually more.

Memorial Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Monday, August 17th at 10am. Due to Covid-19 precautions, we ask that anyone attending wear a mask and respect social distancing.