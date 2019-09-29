Home

Rhonda Gene Easley-Tapp

RHONDA GENE EASLEY-TAPP
April 11, 1964 - September 17, 2019

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rhonda passed away with her family by her side in Collegedale, Tennessee. Rhonda was born on April 11, 1964 in Red Bluff, California to Harold Gene and Marilyn Easley.

Rhonda lived in Bakersfield as a child, then moved to Porterville in her teens and attended Porterville High School. Rhonda returned to Bakersfield, eventually moving to Louisiana and found her final home in Collegedale, TN.

She is survived by her four children, Bodey, Jessy, CJ, and Sean; five grandchildren; mother and step-father, Marilyn and Leiland Siewert; her four siblings Candace Guidry, Kellie Sloan, Tammy Ford and Shawn Easley.

Rhonda was memorialized at the family's home in Duson, Louisiana. A special thanks to Bodey and Christina (Nina) Gonzales for taking such good care of Rhonda during the final days of her life.

"This is my resting place forever; here I dwell, for I have desired it."

Psalms 132:14

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 29, 2019
