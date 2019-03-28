|
|
RICARDO VILLALPANDO
February 6, 1956 - March 25, 2019
Ricardo was born on February 6, 1956 in Salinas, CA. After a lengthy battle with cancer he left us on March 25, 2019 to join his son Ricardo "Ricko" Villalpando III and his father Ricardo M. Villalpando who had gone before him.
In his early years Ricky was raised in Soledad, CA and graduated from Gonzales Union High School in 1974. In adulthood Rick was a welder by trade. He had a great love for the outdoors, especially fishing. But his passion was for horses and loved to hang out with all his buddies at the ranch where he rode his horse, played cards and enjoyed dancing.
Rick is survived by his mother Amelia Cadena Gonzalez, son Lucas and wife Rosa, siblings Rose Libby, Terry, Gilbert, Amy Gonzalez and husband Fernando Onsurez, and Lita Gonzalez. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his long time best friend Laura Bracamonte and her children who also recognized him as a great friend.
All funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care 620 Oregon Street Bakersfield, CA 93305. Viewing will be from 11-1pm, rosary at 1pm, followed by mass at 1:30pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 28, 2019