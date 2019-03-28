Home

POWERED BY

Services
Basham-Anspaugh Funeral Care - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 325-5801

Ricardo Villalpondo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ricardo Villalpondo Obituary

RICARDO VILLALPANDO
February 6, 1956 - March 25, 2019

Ricardo was born on February 6, 1956 in Salinas, CA. After a lengthy battle with cancer he left us on March 25, 2019 to join his son Ricardo "Ricko" Villalpando III and his father Ricardo M. Villalpando who had gone before him.

In his early years Ricky was raised in Soledad, CA and graduated from Gonzales Union High School in 1974. In adulthood Rick was a welder by trade. He had a great love for the outdoors, especially fishing. But his passion was for horses and loved to hang out with all his buddies at the ranch where he rode his horse, played cards and enjoyed dancing.

Rick is survived by his mother Amelia Cadena Gonzalez, son Lucas and wife Rosa, siblings Rose Libby, Terry, Gilbert, Amy Gonzalez and husband Fernando Onsurez, and Lita Gonzalez. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his long time best friend Laura Bracamonte and her children who also recognized him as a great friend.

All funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care 620 Oregon Street Bakersfield, CA 93305. Viewing will be from 11-1pm, rosary at 1pm, followed by mass at 1:30pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now