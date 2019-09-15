Home

POWERED BY

Richard A. Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Stone Obituary

RICHARD A. STONE
July 26, 1935 - July 26, 2019

Richard came into this world and then left surrounded by his family on his birthday.

Born in Grand Rapids, MI., he is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jennetta Stone.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette of 56 years; sons Randy and Michael; daughter Kathy; 9 grandchildren; brother-in-law Bill and Maxine Hood, and his beloved little dog Peanut.

He serviced in the US Navy during the Korean War, and served on the USS Roanoke.

He loved being in the mountains, tying fishing flies, black powder shooting and camping with family and friends.

Special thanks to Optimal Hospice, especially Joann, Michelle as well as all the others who helped during this time.

Services are September 20, at 9:15am, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.