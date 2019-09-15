|
RICHARD A. STONE
July 26, 1935 - July 26, 2019
Richard came into this world and then left surrounded by his family on his birthday.
Born in Grand Rapids, MI., he is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jennetta Stone.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette of 56 years; sons Randy and Michael; daughter Kathy; 9 grandchildren; brother-in-law Bill and Maxine Hood, and his beloved little dog Peanut.
He serviced in the US Navy during the Korean War, and served on the USS Roanoke.
He loved being in the mountains, tying fishing flies, black powder shooting and camping with family and friends.
Special thanks to Optimal Hospice, especially Joann, Michelle as well as all the others who helped during this time.
Services are September 20, at 9:15am, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 15, 2019