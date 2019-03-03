|
|
RICHARD ADDISON (DICK) FEARON
1934 - 2019
Richard Addison (Dick) Fearon, of Bakersfield, passed away on February 26 with his family by his side. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Dick was born in Bakersfield to Roland and Dorothy Fearon on August 29, 1934. He attended BHS, Taft High School, and Taft College. He served four honorable years in the United States Air Force and settled in Taft where he met his wife of 60 years, Monida Miller. Dick worked in the oil business for 43 years and retired in 1993.
Dick is survived by his wife, Monida; 3 daughters, Elizabeth Reed, Lori White, and Lisa Fearon; 6 grandchildren, Joey (Sonia), Brian (Ehrissa), Tiffany (Donnie), Brittany (Peter), Zackary, and Taylor; 4 great grandchildren, Ryder, Reese, Rilynn, and Brynnlee; sister, Barbara Weaver, mother-in-law Lucille Miller, brother and sister-in-laws, Phil and Jeanette Poteete, and David and Gail Olds. He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Danielle.
Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 10:00 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery followed by a memorial gathering at Bakersfield First Assembly of God at 12:00 noon. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 3, 2019