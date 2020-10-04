Richard Andrew Harrison

September 1, 1957 - September 23, 2020

Richard Andrew Harrison (Rick), beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away from heart failure while surrounded by family on the evening of September 23, 2020 in San Jose. Rick was born in Bakersfield on September 1, 1957 to Don and Dorothy Harrison. He attended St. Francis and Bakersfield High School where his journey as a lifelong Driller began. Rick continued to San Jose State and became a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he formed lasting friendships because of his gusto, enthusiasm and warmth.

After college, he started his 32-year career as a life insurance salesman ending at New England Financial. His driven and gregarious personality led him to achieve many awards and a management position, but more importantly to Rick, made him a trusted advisor to his clients and mentor to his employees.

Thanks to his father's influence, sports always played an important role in his life. Rick enjoyed coaching his children from a young age through high school in many sports including basketball, soccer, baseball, and most notably softball. His encouragement and support made it possible for his daughter, Kelly, to join the Spartan softball team, which filled him with pride. One could often find Rick cheering for players at a Spartan basketball or football game or supporting them at an event as a member of the Spartan Quarterback Club. He was Spartan Football's biggest fan and loved the players.

Rick had a way of making those around him feel welcome and comfortable in any social situation with his big heart and great sense of humor. He was a very generous, supportive, loyal and loving man who was always looking for the positive in difficult situations.

He was a devout Catholic who attended Holy Spirit Church and was a member of Catholic Professionals.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children Kate Harrison-Solana (Alberto), Jessica Tafralis (Adam), Thomas Harrison (Whitney), Jaclyn Guasco (Ryan), and Kelly Harrison (Mark); his beloved grandchildren: Claire (7), AJ (5), Aurelia (4), Xavi (4), Gibson (3), Jordi (1) and Emi (1).

He will be missed by his brother, Msgr Craig Harrison, sister, Susan Harrison Reed and her son Harrison, and nephew Jack Frey. He was preceded in death by his father Don, mother Dorothy, brother Jeffrey and sister Nancy.

Rick's big family was the joy of his life. He was a devoted husband to Karen for 22 years always making her feel special and showering her with roses. Family gatherings and trips were especially meaningful to him and he enjoyed visiting places all over the world from Japan to Hawaii. Rick lit up around his 7 grandchildren and wanted to make them laugh and feel extraordinary. His memory and spirit will always be in our hearts.

The family would like to extend a special thank you, appreciation and love for the many doctors, nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Hospital and The Wound Center that supported Rick throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, or the San Jose Family Shelter.