|
RICHARD B. WERINGER
August 10, 1927 - March 16, 2019
Richard "Dick" Weringer was born in Woody, CA, where he was raised on the family ranch. He graduated from Kern County Union High School and upon his graduation in June, entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. During World War II, he served in Okinawa where he learned the electrical trade working on all types of military ships. After his active duty, Dick continued his military career with the U.S. Naval Reserve, retiring after 42 years as an E9. Dick worked for Valley Electric, C.E.D., and for many years with Standard Oil Company as an electrician. He later started his own business, Spring Mountain Industries, which thrived for many years. In 1999, Dick married Racine Rhoades, the love of his life. They both enjoyed traveling, and wandered all over the country in their motor home. Family was all important to Dick. He was loving and generous, always making sure their needs were met, and well beyond.
Dick is survived by his wife, Racine; children, Tod Weringer and Denise West; grandchildren, Mike Hunter, Lisa Hughes, Lori Miller, Kevin Weringer, Brian Weringer, Niccole Bennett, Megan West, Natalie West; great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by children, Tom Calahan, Teri Haberfelde and Joey Weringer; sister, Marjorie Gillette; and brother, Joe Weringer.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10:00 a.m., Friday March 22nd at Trinity Anglican Church, 11300 Campus Drive, Bakersfield, 93311. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Weringer Family Cemetery, 17936 Hwy. 155, Woody, CA 93287.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Dick's generosity and concern for others, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the .
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS