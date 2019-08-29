|
RICHARD BLAINE KELLENBERGER
August 18, 1943 - August 25, 2019
Richard Blaine Kellenberger, 76 years old of Bakersfield, California passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Fresno, California, August 18, 1943.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Frances Kellenberger, and his sister Karen Ellis all from Fresno, California.
He is survived by his brother Rod Kellenberger from Fresno, California, his children Trisha Burris with husband Ray Burris and Todd Kellenberger with wife Nancy Kellenberger. Also, his loving grandchildren Stacey Reed, Tracey Reed, Jordan Burris, DaJanae Reed, Destiny Reed, Annastasia Reed, Benjamin Kellenberger, Miles Kellenberger and one Great Granddaughter Chloe Colon all of Bakersfield, California.
Richard attended Fresno City College where he received his Associate of Arts and then later went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts at Fresno State. Rich retired with Walter Mortenson Insurance after 32 years. However, his greatest passion was sports. He was on the Board of Directors at Bakersfield Southwest Baseball for 32 years. He was also very active with other components of the Bob Elias Kern County Hall of Fame and Jockey Club. He recently celebrated 50 years as a sports official.
The family would like to recognize the wonderful staff at Hoffman Hospice and two very special ladies that have helped care for their dad/grandfather, Judith Vernon and Karen Shah. They ask in lieu of flowers, please donate to Hoffman Hospice or Bakersfield Southwest Baseball in remembrance of Rich Kellenberger.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 29, 2019