RICHARD CLARK ECKERMAN

June 29, 1933 - July 25, 2020

Richard was born in Whittier, CA on June 29, 1933 to Daniel W. and Gladys (Campbell) Eckerman.

He attended Whittier High School where he was a football star and met his wife, Bette Davis. They were married in 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA and Fort Carson, Colorado Springs. He attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, CA where he earned BS Degrees in both Electrical Engineering and Math, all while living in Campus housing with his wife and 2 young daughters. He was truly a focused student!

After graduation, he secured a job in Aerospace Engineering and purchased his first home in Northridge, CA. He then attended UCLA night school, where he earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed for 34 years at Litton Guidance and Control Systems, in Canoga Park, CA. He was involved with NASA's Viking I that landed on Mars in 1976. He retired in 1998 and had time to pursue his passion of riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycles, RVing across the U.S. and traveling internationally. He also enjoyed flying private planes and aerobatics, snow skiing, golf, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife Bette, his sister Wendy McClintock (Bill) and family, his sister-in-law Donna Russell and family, his three daughters, Nancy, Cathy (Gregg) and Marsha (Carney). His 6 grandchildren Shane (Jennifer), Garrett (Lindsay), Cassidy (Jimmy), Kyle, Molly (Doug) and Carter. His 9 great-grandchildren Gavin, Nathan, Lilah, Grace, Jason, Bronson, Griffin, Lucy, and Ellie.

He will be dearly missed and loved always! He was a supportive, generous family man who shared his enthusiasm of the outdoors and the importance of hard work!

There will be a private family service. For anyone who wants to honor Rich's memory, his family requests that donations be made to Rosewood Retirement Community's Employee Appreciation Fund or Hoffmann Hospice in Bakersfield.