RICHARD DOUGLAS (DICKIE) HUGHES

1942 - 2020

Richard Hughes passed from this life into the next on June 25th, 2020. Richard was born on April 3rd, 1942 to parents Elvin and Vernis Hughes of Oildale. He was the fifth of eight children.

He attended Beardsley Elementary in Oildale and was a member of the North High class of 1961. Richard then enlisted in the United States Navy and served six years. While home on weekend liberty he met Carol Jennings. After a two-year courtship, they wed in 1962, a marriage that lasted 57 years until Richard's passing.

After the navy Richard began a career as a professional truck driver and eventually retired from GEO Drilling Fluids.

In 1971 Richard and Carol were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, whom they named Heather. She was the joy of their life. At about that time Richard also received Christ and was a long time member of North Heights Baptist Church.

Richard was a simple man and enjoyed the simple things in life; a good cup of coffee, a cigarette, fishing, camping and watching old western movies. He was honest, hard-working, and generous to a fault.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Donald, Thomas, and Duane. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Heather Pruitt and her husband Ray, grandchildren Chelsea Pruitt (Anthony Hieb), and Zachary Pruitt, and great grandson Jaxson Hieb, sister June Hess, and brothers Steven, Delbert, and David, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A service honoring Richard's life has been scheduled for Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 am at North Heights Baptist Church, 3960 North Chester Avenue in Bakersfield.