RICHARD DUANE NEUMANN

March 13, 1936 - May 31, 2020

Richard was born March 13, 1936 as the youngest child of Carl and Elizabeth Neumann. He was born in Dos Palos, CA. and passed away on May 31, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.

Richard met his lovely wife Laverne in Wasco, CA. They were married on February 26, 1966 and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2011.

They had 3 children: Lonnie Neumann of Taft, Sandy McAvinue of Tehachapi, John Neumann and wife Erin of Taft; they had five grandchildren: Billy Atchley (deceased), David Atchley of Bakersfield, Travis Neumann of Taft, Nathaniel Neumann of Taft, and Johnathon Hopkins of Taft.

Richard loved his family and family get togethers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a great fan of watching Nascar racing.

Richard retired from AES, Inc. and moved to Tehachapi. He had faith and trusted in God. He was deeply loved and will be missed by family, friends, and all who got to know him.

We thank everyone for their love and support.

Graveside Services will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Shafter Memorial Park.

