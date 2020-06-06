Richard Duane Neumann
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD DUANE NEUMANN
March 13, 1936 - May 31, 2020

Richard was born March 13, 1936 as the youngest child of Carl and Elizabeth Neumann. He was born in Dos Palos, CA. and passed away on May 31, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.

Richard met his lovely wife Laverne in Wasco, CA. They were married on February 26, 1966 and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2011.

They had 3 children: Lonnie Neumann of Taft, Sandy McAvinue of Tehachapi, John Neumann and wife Erin of Taft; they had five grandchildren: Billy Atchley (deceased), David Atchley of Bakersfield, Travis Neumann of Taft, Nathaniel Neumann of Taft, and Johnathon Hopkins of Taft.

Richard loved his family and family get togethers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a great fan of watching Nascar racing.

Richard retired from AES, Inc. and moved to Tehachapi. He had faith and trusted in God. He was deeply loved and will be missed by family, friends, and all who got to know him.

We thank everyone for their love and support.

Graveside Services will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Shafter Memorial Park.

Peters Funeral Homes, Shafter



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
844 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
661 746-6314
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved