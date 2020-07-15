1/1
Richard Edward Acosta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD EDWARD ACOSTA
May 17, 1951 - July 6, 2020

Richard Edward Acosta, 69, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on July 6, 2020.

Richard was born in Bakersfield, California, on May 17, 1951, to Richard and Ella Marie Acosta. He attended Beardsley Elementary, Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College, Federico Beauty College, and San Joaquin Valley College.

He started his career as an aide to Representative of California's 18th Congressional District, William M. Ketchum, in Washington DC. He returned to Bakersfield to pursue a career as a hairstylist. He worked as a hairstylist for 25 years at Mr. C's. He then pursued a career as a medical assistant and worked for Random Medical Clinic for 10 years. He was a member of the Young Republicans and the Kern Valley Indian Community, proud of his Indian Native Heritage.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ella Marie Kline Acosta. He is survived by his siblings; sisters, Barbara Martinez, Christine Acosta, Rose Marie Acosta, Doreen Peterson (Ken); brothers, Roland Acosta, Anthony Acosta, Roger Acosta (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved. Richard will be deeply missed by many.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday July 17, 2020, at Greenlawn Mortuary Northeast, with Pastor Ken Burnett officiating. The Service will be live streamed, follow link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/33049 Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved