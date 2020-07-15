RICHARD EDWARD ACOSTA

May 17, 1951 - July 6, 2020

Richard Edward Acosta, 69, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on July 6, 2020.

Richard was born in Bakersfield, California, on May 17, 1951, to Richard and Ella Marie Acosta. He attended Beardsley Elementary, Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College, Federico Beauty College, and San Joaquin Valley College.

He started his career as an aide to Representative of California's 18th Congressional District, William M. Ketchum, in Washington DC. He returned to Bakersfield to pursue a career as a hairstylist. He worked as a hairstylist for 25 years at Mr. C's. He then pursued a career as a medical assistant and worked for Random Medical Clinic for 10 years. He was a member of the Young Republicans and the Kern Valley Indian Community, proud of his Indian Native Heritage.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ella Marie Kline Acosta. He is survived by his siblings; sisters, Barbara Martinez, Christine Acosta, Rose Marie Acosta, Doreen Peterson (Ken); brothers, Roland Acosta, Anthony Acosta, Roger Acosta (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved. Richard will be deeply missed by many.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday July 17, 2020, at Greenlawn Mortuary Northeast, with Pastor Ken Burnett officiating. The Service will be live streamed, follow link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/33049 Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.