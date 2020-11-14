RICHARD (RICK) GILLETTE

August 18, 1952 - November 9, 2020

Richard (Rick) Gillette, who passed away on November 9, 2020, was born August 18, 1952 in San Francisco, California. Rick graduated from Garces High School in 1970. In 1978, Rick went to work for Shell Oil until his retirement in 2013. After retirement, Rick settled in Woody, California.

Rick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy Gillette; children Scott and Heidi Gillette of Fort Worth, Texas, Jacob and Sarah Gillette of Riverside, California; grandchildren Andrew Gillette, Allison Gillette, Liam Gillette, and Madelyn Gillette; brother and sister-in-law, Morgan and Missy Gillette, sister-in-law, Cathy Hanson; brother-in-law and his wife Chuck and Dena Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank their special friends David and Vickie Jones, and Danny and Michelle from Hoffmann Hospice for their wonderful care.

A memorial service is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday November 18 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, California.

A private graveside service will be held in Woody, California at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society would be very much appreciated.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS