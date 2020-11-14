1/1
Richard Gillette
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD (RICK) GILLETTE
August 18, 1952 - November 9, 2020

Richard (Rick) Gillette, who passed away on November 9, 2020, was born August 18, 1952 in San Francisco, California. Rick graduated from Garces High School in 1970. In 1978, Rick went to work for Shell Oil until his retirement in 2013. After retirement, Rick settled in Woody, California.

Rick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy Gillette; children Scott and Heidi Gillette of Fort Worth, Texas, Jacob and Sarah Gillette of Riverside, California; grandchildren Andrew Gillette, Allison Gillette, Liam Gillette, and Madelyn Gillette; brother and sister-in-law, Morgan and Missy Gillette, sister-in-law, Cathy Hanson; brother-in-law and his wife Chuck and Dena Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank their special friends David and Vickie Jones, and Danny and Michelle from Hoffmann Hospice for their wonderful care.

A memorial service is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday November 18 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, California.

A private graveside service will be held in Woody, California at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society would be very much appreciated.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved