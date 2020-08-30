1/1
Richard "Raully" Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD "RAULLY" HERNANDEZ
June 20, 1954 - August 10, 2020

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Richard "Raully" Hernandez.

He was born on June 20th, 1954, in Bakersfield, CA to Anna G. and Roy P. Hernandez. Richard passed away on August 10th, 2020, in Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Arthuro. Richard is survived by his siblings, Rene Hernandez (Matt) and Rachel Hinojosa, niece/Goddaughter Krystal Salcido, nieces Kambria and Gabrielle, 2 great nieces and 5 great nephews.

Richard was known for his kindness, generosity and witty personality. He loved to travel with friends and family, whom he adored. He will be GREATLY missed!

Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA, Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at 1pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillcrest Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved