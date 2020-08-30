RICHARD "RAULLY" HERNANDEZ

June 20, 1954 - August 10, 2020

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Richard "Raully" Hernandez.

He was born on June 20th, 1954, in Bakersfield, CA to Anna G. and Roy P. Hernandez. Richard passed away on August 10th, 2020, in Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Arthuro. Richard is survived by his siblings, Rene Hernandez (Matt) and Rachel Hinojosa, niece/Goddaughter Krystal Salcido, nieces Kambria and Gabrielle, 2 great nieces and 5 great nephews.

Richard was known for his kindness, generosity and witty personality. He loved to travel with friends and family, whom he adored. He will be GREATLY missed!

Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA, Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at 1pm.