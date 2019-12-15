|
RICHARD HUGH KERLEY
February 29, 1940 - November 3, 2019
Richard was someone who truly enjoyed the outdoors, from motorcycle riding, camping, fishing, car shows with his hotrod, his yearly out of state hunting trips, to the many family vacations traversing the western states and some just relaxing at Shaver or Huntington Lake. He would often load up the family early on a Saturday or Sunday morning and head to the mountains just to get out of town for the day. His passion was his family and he loved sitting around the dining room table laughing and joking with those closest to him.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy, their children: Scott and wife Holly, Angela and husband Craig, Brooke and husband Terry, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and so many friends he thought the world of. He had the biggest heart and his word was gold. He will be forever missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019