|
|
RICHARD D. JEFFERS
November 11, 1946 - June 8, 2019
Richard was born in Bakersfield, CA on November 11, 1946. He passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda and sons Nick and David, nephew Ron Osborne, and numerous cousins.
Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1968 and the reserve until 1971. He worked in the oil fields all his adult life. He retired from Eagle Trucking and Crane in 2016.
Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Lake Isabella Valley Mortuary, 5108 Lake Isabella Blvd., in Lake Isabella, CA 93240. Burial will be at 12:30 p m at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin CA 93203.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 18, 2019