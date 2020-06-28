RICHARD JENKINS

July 1, 1953 - June 23, 2020

Rich Jenkins, a retired lineman from PG&E and a long resident of Bakersfield, CA., passed away after three years of battling complications from strokes, on June 23, 2020.

Rich was born to Jack Jenkins and Clemmie Matthews on July 1, 1953, in Indio, CA. He was married with a baby on the way at 18 years of age. He moved around working as an electrician and lineman, finally settling down with his family in Bakersfield, CA.

Rich was a dedicated family man that took pride in his job at PG&E, where he worked over 30 years. He was a loyal friend that was always available to lend a helping hand with whatever you needed. He enjoyed collecting firearms and was a skilled marksman. He loved animals and always had extra space for any critter that needed a home, working to nurse injured animals back to health. He loved playing the PG&E card game "Tong" and taught his family how to play, making family game night a blast. He was his happiest riding his motorcycle on an open, curvy road or cruising his boat on Lake Powell, teaching his kids how to water ski. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Rich is survived by his sisters, Alane and Irene; brother, Mark; step sister, Dorris; his children, Christy, Rich, Eric, Angie (their mother, Kathy); step daughter, Niki (her mother, Ann); and son, Liam (his mother, Dierdre); 18 grandchildren: Blake, Megan, Trent, Macy, Haley, Taylor, Roland, Mason, Amber, Kaitlyn, Jack, Coy, Christian, Jerrett, Jorden, Cheyenne, Drew, and Kyle; with one great-grandbaby on the way (due this fall).

He was preceded by his father, Jack; mother, Clemmie; step mother, Marge; step sister, Cindy; and step son, Wes.

Due to the global pandemic, the family has set up a Facebook memorial page under Rich's name. Family and friends are encouraged to share pictures and stories on the Facebook page or at rich_b_jenkins@yahoo.com.

An in-person celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.