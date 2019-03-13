|
RICHARD KENNETH NEWTON
June 1, 1944 - March 6, 2019
Richard (Dick) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born into humble beginnings which motivated him to work hard and create a successful life for him and his family. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the Navy. He served on two warships and in 1968, fought in the Tet Offensive.
Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Bakersfield and worked 35 successful years as a grocery store manager for Alpha Beta, Ralphs, and FoodsCo.
Richard was a family man who dedicated his life to his wife of nearly 50 years, his 3 sons, and his grandkids. He was their #1 papa who left us all with memories for our lifetime. He was also a dog lover and adored his "babies".
Richard had a sense of humor like no other. He was always excited to share his favorite joke at any family gathering and didn't require a large audience to amuse whoever was near.
He enjoyed a good steak, seafood, bbq, traveling and the wonder of what's out there in the universe. He also appreciated learning about history and different cultures and customs.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Connie, his three sons, Bryan, Chad and Jason, his daughter-in-law Kimberly, his four grandchildren Tyler, Alexys, Madison, and Alycia, his three brothers Mike, Daniel, and Robert, along with numerous extended family members.
Richard was a proud man who was humble and had wisdom like no other. He was a role model who had a positive influence on so many. He is missed beyond any words an obituary can provide.
A viewing is scheduled on Thursday, March 14th from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Greenlawn NE Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be Friday, March 15th at 12:30 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.