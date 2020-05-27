RICHARD "DICK" LAMAR MCALLISTER

June 1, 1929 - May 19, 2020 Richard "Dick" Lamar McAllister, 90, returned to his heavenly home surrounded by his loved ones on May 19, 2020. His strong will to live, devotion and love for his family, and unwavering faith in The Lord carried him through his extraordinary life. A Godly man, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Richard was born in Fresno, CA on June 1, 1929 to Thomas and Daisy McAllister. He was a Korean War veteran and worked as a food distributor until "retiring" in 1994. Those who knew him best would say he never really retired; he had a servants heart, always ready to help whoever asked and fix anything that had ever been broken. This earned him the nickname "Mr. Fix It" from his friends and family. Along with his love for fixing things, his love ran deep for automobiles, especially his '46 midnight green Cadillac. More than anything, Richard's love for The Lord will remain known and admired. Richard was blessed with a loving family. He met his bride of 64 years, Nancy, in Bakersfield, CA at First Assembly of God where they raised their family in faith and love. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Daniel McAllister, mother, Daisy Mae McAllister and siblings. In addition to his wife Nancy McAllister, he is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Rick & Patty McAllister and Scott & Teresa McAllister, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. A celebration of life and burial is scheduled for May 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA at 10:30am.



