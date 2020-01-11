|
RICHARD LARAY HILLIS
January 5, 1947 - January 7, 2020
Richard LaRay Hillis, age 73, of Bakersfield, California, died on Monday, January 7, 2020 at home of complications due to Pulmonary fibrosis.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rufus and Ruby Hillis, and four older siblings Leonard, Donald, Bobbie, and Juanita.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Linda (Renfro) Hillis, daughter Desiree Harter (53), son Matthew Hillis (51), daughter Kristin Hillis (41), son Johnathan Hillis (38), grandchildren Sierra Saltsman (husband Johnathan Saltsman), Kaitlyn Hillis, Kaleb Hillis, Brandi Mayhew, Rodney Harter, Destiny Dumlao, and great grandchildren Blake, Haylee, Maleaha, Rylee, and Kayani.
Richard was born January 5, 1947 in Bakersfield, California. He graduated from North Bakersfield High School in 1964. He served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant from February of 1966 to 1969. While at home on leave he met the love of his life Linda (Renfro) Hillis and they were married in 1967.
Returning to Bakersfield with Linda and son, Matthew, he worked in retail for a short time before he joined the Kern County Fire Department where he reached the rank of Captain before a back injury sidelined him after only 15 years. Some people may remember him from a short stint at SEARS department store where he sold exercise equipment on commission for several years.
Richard was known for his quick wit, amazing talent in the kitchen, and his love of family and friends. He loved to hunt and fish with his father-in-law and two sons, and enjoyed taking his trailer to the central coast or to the mountains. His homegrown tomatoes and vegetables were the best in town. The twinkle in his eye always hinted of thoughts of a practical joke or a sarcastic comment.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care Richard received from Hoffman Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Humane Society. humanesociety.org Services will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203 at 10:00 am with a reception following at the Kern County Firefighters Local 1301 Hall, 7900 Downing Ave. Suite D, Bakersfield, CA 93308.