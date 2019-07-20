|
RICHARD LEE DOWELL
December 9, 1936 - July 17, 2019
Richard passed away suddenly, surrounded by family in a local hospital. He was born in Mattoon, Illinois to Clyde and Bessie Dowell, the seventh of eight children.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years from 1953 to 1957. He worked for Hostess Cake as a route salesman for 38 years, from which he retired in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William (infant); sister, Kate Gregory (Greg); and brothers Harold, Robert (Angelena), Lloyd (Resse) and David Dent.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon; children Kirk, Dana (Rachel), Bill (Tonya), Kellie (Anna) and Daune (Dave); numerous grandchildren and one great granddaughter; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister, Karen Sue Taylor (John); brother, Frank (Shirley); sisters-in-law Winona Dowell and Vivian Dent; brother-in-law Larry Lindsey (Monica); and fur baby, Sue Lee.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Special thanks to his 'adopted' daughter, Debbie Richardson, who was his "on call" CNA when needed.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 20, 2019