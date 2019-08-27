|
|
RICHARD LEE MEDLEY SR.
February 8, 1930 - August 19, 2019
Richard went to be with Jesus on August 19, 2019. He was born in Tonkawa, OK. on February 8, 1930 to Alfred and Lillian (Darby) Medley. He left Oklahoma in 1952, with his wife and two young children, briefly living in Wyoming, then settled in California, where they increased their family with two more children. He spent his adult life working in the oilfields, starting at the bottom as a roustabout and working his way to the top. He began working for Continental Oil Co. in 1948 in Ponca City, OK., moving on to Shell Oil in 1952 in Ventura and Bakersfield. In 1959 he began working for Montgomery Drilling as a rig supervisor on both land and off-shore. In 1971 he worked for McCullough Oil as a drilling and production supervisor in gas, oil and geothermal, spending several years in Cobb Mountain, CA. before retiring in 1985. He then returned to Bakersfield to be near his children and grandchildren. He loved riding his motorcycle, traveling to Oklahoma many times to visit family. Later in life he taught himself how to use a computer and traveled the world online. He loved watching live EarthCams from around the world. He acquired knowledge in many subjects and loved to talk about what he had learned. He was a man of faith and studied the Bible online and shared that knowledge with his friends, family and neighbors. He was the patriarch of his Oildale neighborhood and everyone loved him dearly. He enjoyed watching old westerns and football. He was a faithful Rams fan. He was an animal lover at heart and had several dogs over his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lillian, his sister, Barbara Oswalt, and the mother of his children, Ganice Medley (Stimmel). He is survived by his four children, Rick Medley of San Diego, Bonnie Lunsford and her husband Jerry of Bakersfield, Bob Medley of Dana Point and Nancy Wiggs of Bakersfield. Also his grandchildren, David Michel of Los Angeles, Amber Medley of Orange, Jason Medley of WA., Neil Wiggs of WA. and Anna Wiggs of MA. and his extended family in Oklahoma, nieces Gloria and Carol and nephews Gary and Curtis and their families.
He was a large man of stature with an even bigger personality. He loved to wear his sweatshirt that said "Tonkawa Oklahoma. It's Where My Story Begins." He always wanted to return to Oklahoma. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. He will be cremated and his remains taken back to Oklahoma to be buried in Tonkawa. He surprised us with a cherished gift. He had a dear friend, Ashley Tosh, help him make a short video. He asked her to share it with us after he passed away. With a smile on his face and laughter in his voice he said, "Hello everybody. Have a great time. See you in heaven. Bye bye."
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 27, 2019