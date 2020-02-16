|
RICHARD LEN CHAPPELL
1958 - 2020
Richard Chappell (Goose, Ricky Boy, Stoli) was born on March 6, 1958 in Dos Palos, CA to parents Albert and Zelda Chappell. Ricky Boy was a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father and "Grampy."
Rick went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Allen Chappell, father-in-law Archie Pittman, and his beloved son Chad Chappell.
"Goose" grew up in Delano, CA. Goose loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends and family near the BBQ.
Rick is survived by sister Florence Cotton and family, brother William and Sidney and their families, wife Julie Chappell, son Cory and daughter-in-law Karissa Chappell. "Grampy" will be dearly missed by his two precious grandsons Jack and Reece Chappell.
"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
" Psalm 23:4
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020