Home

POWERED BY

Richard Len Chappell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Len Chappell Obituary

RICHARD LEN CHAPPELL
1958 - 2020

Richard Chappell (Goose, Ricky Boy, Stoli) was born on March 6, 1958 in Dos Palos, CA to parents Albert and Zelda Chappell. Ricky Boy was a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father and "Grampy."

Rick went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Allen Chappell, father-in-law Archie Pittman, and his beloved son Chad Chappell.

"Goose" grew up in Delano, CA. Goose loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends and family near the BBQ.

Rick is survived by sister Florence Cotton and family, brother William and Sidney and their families, wife Julie Chappell, son Cory and daughter-in-law Karissa Chappell. "Grampy" will be dearly missed by his two precious grandsons Jack and Reece Chappell.

"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

" Psalm 23:4

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -