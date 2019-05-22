|
RICHARD MANUEL CARDIEL
September 2, 1935 - May 13, 2019
Richard was born to Victor and Anita Carrasco Cardiel in San Angelo, TX. At the age of 5, his family moved to CA and settled in Bakersfield. He attended local public schools, graduating from EBHS in 1954. Prior to serving in the Army, Richard attended USC for 2 years on a full football scholarship.
November 7, 1959, Richard married Carmen Dominguez and started a family having 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. He began his career in finance. After receiving his BS from CSUB, Richard was an accountant and later retired from The County of Kern. During his 83 years, Richard most valued his family and those who became like family throughout his life through shared involvement in various activities and organizations.
Preceded in death by: Victor Cardiel, Anita (Joe) Ruiz, Victor Jr. "Duddy", Alfred "Fred" (Cora), Augustine "Augie" Cardiel, Joe Jr. "Sonny" (Wanda), Robert "Bob" (Jeanne) Ruiz. In-law's Dionicia and Antonio Dominguez, Ophelia (Zenon) Romero, Julia (Sal) Diaz, Veva (Tony) Juarez, Paul Dominguez, Minnie Molina-Mendez (Manuel), Tony (Ruth) Dominguez, Benny (Mary) Dominguez, (Manuel Alvarado), and Hector Dominguez.
Survived by his wife of 59 years Carmen Cardiel, children: Richard Jr. "Rick", Linda (Greg) Pedersen, Carol (Lonnie) Gonzales, Debbie (Bobby) Barnes. Grandchildren: Richard III "Richie", Rachel Cardiel, Kevin, Stephanie and Anthony Pedersen, Candice (David) Mattison, Chloe (Matt) Bell, Callie and Carlyn Gonzales, Mason and Hayden Barnes, Great-Grandsons: Lucas and Joel Mattison, sister Anita (Nick) Gallardo, in-laws: Hilda Cardiel, Treva Cardiel, Doreen Ruiz, Jennie Alvarado, Dena Dominguez, Sal Mendez, goddaughters: Sylvia Valdez & Susan Rizo, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Richard's doctor, William Farr MD for his exceptional care.
Visitation: Friday May 24, 4-8pm (Rosary 6:30pm) Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA 93313. Service: Saturday May 25, 10:30am St Francis Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304. See full obituary at: GreenlawnMortuaryAndCemetery.com