RICHARD "LEROY" MCCULLAH
January 29, 1930 - October 23, 2019
Richard "Leroy" McCullah went to be with the Lord on October 23rd 2019, at age 89.
Leroy was born in Earlsboro, Oklahoma on January 29th 1930 to David and Hayward McCullah. His family relocated to Bakersfield in 1938. He was drafted to the Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He served as a Paratrooper at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Leroy married the love of his life (the girl next door), Helen V. Robinett on November 8, 1951. He retired from Tasco Oil Co in 1987 after 28 years, to work for himself as a Handyman and Gardener.
Leroy is survived by his Wife of 68 years, Helen McCullah, their 2 Daughters Gail (Ralph) West, and Karen (Delbert) Fair. His Daughters blessed his life with 8 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by his Brother Jay and Sister-in-Law Dee McCullah, Sisters-in-Law Juanita Knight, Kathy Absher, Debbie Ennen, and Carla McCullah, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and countless Friends.
Leroy is preceded in death by his Parents, his Brother Gary McCullah, Brother and Sister-in-Law Raymond and Jenny Robinett, Brother-in-Law George Absher, Brother-in-Law Buddy Knight, Uncle Eddie Talley and Great-Nephew Caleb McAnally.
Leroy was a dedicated member of Grace Baptist Church in Bakersfield since 1960. He was the best role model, hard working, honest and loyal. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, traveling and camping with friends and family. Leroy was respectful, friendly, enjoyed life and always made sure others around him enjoyed themselves as well. He is irreplaceable in the hearts of those who loved him and will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4th 2019 from 5:00PM - 9:00PM at the Hillcrest Memorial Chapel (9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5th 2019 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, followed by Military Honors. Services will be performed by Leroy's Cousin, Jerry McCullah.