Richard Raymond Homa


1952 - 2019
Richard Raymond Homa Obituary

RICHARD RAYMOND HOMA
February 28, 1952 - August 5, 2019

Richard Raymond Homa, age 67, passed away at his home in Bakersfield, surrounded by his family on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1952 in Hanford, CA to Raymond Homa and Opal (Null) Homa.

Richard entered the army in 1969 at the age of seventeen and was honorably discharged in January of 1972 whereupon he attended Bakersfield College earning his Associate of Science degree in 1978. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Sandra Lee (Clasen) Homa. Together they had two sons, Richard R. Homa II and Robert R. Homa. Richard's long-term career was with Coast Gas as a Bobtail propane truck driver.

Richard was a life-long Raider fan, enjoyed all sports but was an avid tennis player, loved to visit Morro Bay and Splash Cafe in Pismo Beach with his wife, but most of all his life was defined by the love he had for his wife, sons, daughter-in-law and grandson.

No services will be held.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 10, 2019
