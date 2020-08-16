RICHARD RAYMOND SANCHEZ

November 6, 1955 - August 7, 2020

Rick was born on November 6, 1955, in Bakersfield, CA. to Richard and Petrita Sanchez.

As a young man he always lent a hand, from doing chores for Mom to construction with his Dad. Rick was a lover of Baseball and animals. Growing up he was the leader of the Pack to his kid sisters and brother.

At a young age, he met the love of his life, Julie who he adored and they were blessed together in life for 46 years. They had four children and seven grandchildren. Rick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Rick began JRJ Concrete in 1988. For over 30 years he left his mark on this Valley. He was blessed to have shared this with his sons and family members who worked alongside him throughout his career.

Most importantly Rick was a Man Of God. It was through God that he lived such a joyous life. He'd speak the word of the lord to all no matter the time or place.

The Lord blessed him with an amazing voice; which he loved to share. Music was a passion of his .It was always a pleasure to hear him sing whether if it was gospel or one of his favorite Motown hits.

He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Petrita Sanchez and son Russel James: Rick is survived by his wife Julie Sanchez; son, Richard Sanchez, wife Veronica, daughter, Ragina Moses, husband Sean, and son, Ryan Sanchez, Serina; grandchildren, Manuel, wife Stevee, Kael, Samuel, Elliana, Isabella, Xander, and Rosalee; sisters, Loraine Navarro (Ernie), Liz Olivarez (Frank), brother, Greg, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, tios, tias, and friends which he loved.

Rick loved life; all of us are blessed to have shared in his happiness...He will forever be in our hearts.

Visitation is Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 am. Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield California, 93306, followed by a Celebration of Life.

A special Thank You to the nurses and doctors at The Bakersfield Heart Hospital for the special care and kindness they provided to Rick over the last few weeks.