1/1
Richard Raymond Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD RAYMOND SANCHEZ
November 6, 1955 - August 7, 2020

Rick was born on November 6, 1955, in Bakersfield, CA. to Richard and Petrita Sanchez.

As a young man he always lent a hand, from doing chores for Mom to construction with his Dad. Rick was a lover of Baseball and animals. Growing up he was the leader of the Pack to his kid sisters and brother.

At a young age, he met the love of his life, Julie who he adored and they were blessed together in life for 46 years. They had four children and seven grandchildren. Rick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Rick began JRJ Concrete in 1988. For over 30 years he left his mark on this Valley. He was blessed to have shared this with his sons and family members who worked alongside him throughout his career.

Most importantly Rick was a Man Of God. It was through God that he lived such a joyous life. He'd speak the word of the lord to all no matter the time or place.

The Lord blessed him with an amazing voice; which he loved to share. Music was a passion of his .It was always a pleasure to hear him sing whether if it was gospel or one of his favorite Motown hits.

He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Petrita Sanchez and son Russel James: Rick is survived by his wife Julie Sanchez; son, Richard Sanchez, wife Veronica, daughter, Ragina Moses, husband Sean, and son, Ryan Sanchez, Serina; grandchildren, Manuel, wife Stevee, Kael, Samuel, Elliana, Isabella, Xander, and Rosalee; sisters, Loraine Navarro (Ernie), Liz Olivarez (Frank), brother, Greg, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, tios, tias, and friends which he loved.

Rick loved life; all of us are blessed to have shared in his happiness...He will forever be in our hearts.

Visitation is Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 am. Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield California, 93306, followed by a Celebration of Life.

A special Thank You to the nurses and doctors at The Bakersfield Heart Hospital for the special care and kindness they provided to Rick over the last few weeks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved