RICHARD "THE BARBER" SAN MIGUEL
March 5, 1936 - July 9, 2019
Richard "The Barber" San Miguel was born to Eulogio and Soledad San Miguel in Bakersfield, CA, on March 5, 1936. In his youth, he worked in the fields picking cotton and grapes with his Okie family, the Stevens'. He attended schools locally, including Williams and East Bakersfield High, leaving high school to join the Marine Corps at 17. He was very proud of his service in the Marines, and recounted many stories of his time in boot camp-where he shot second highest among his "Honor Platoon"-and Korea, ending his enlistment as the company barber.
After his service, he attended Barber College in Pasadena, CA. Upon graduation, he came back to Bakersfield to practice his trade. He met and married his one true love, Ramona Mendivel, and began a family. After nearly seven-and-a-half years of marriage, she was taken from him succumbing to her Lupus. He never remarried; however, he did continue to cut hair in his little shop on the corner of Morning Drive and Breckinridge. He cut hair in "Richard's Barber Shop" for 55 years. Three generations of hair he cut, and he was well known and liked. Herb Bentham even wrote of him once saying, "Barber Dispenses Advice, Goodwill Along with Hair Cuts!"
He is survived by his sons: Richard Jr., David and Henry James, and his grandchildren: Lauren Kelley, Richie and Carlos San Miguel and great grandchildren: Jay and Rae Kelley... Although he will be greatly missed, he will not be forgotten for many, many years.
There will be an opportunity to say goodbye at Basham's, 3312 Niles, on July 23 from 5 to 9 PM, along with a service at St. Joseph Church at 10 AM on the 24th. He will be placed with his Ramona at Hillcrest directly after.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 21, 2019