RICHARD "BRIAN" VANNEMAN
September 2, 1941 - March 6, 2019
Brian VanNeman was born in Taft, CA, but lived most of his life in Bakersfield and Atascadero and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1960. After serving in the USCG Reserve for eight years and working in various jobs, he went to work as a conductor/brakeman with the BNSF Railroad in Bakersfield and retired after 30 years of service. He was a life member of the NRA, and a former member of the GEHAMS. He loved being with his family, riding his Harley, traveling, and working on his train layout. He had many friends and was a wonderful father, husband, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara, son David (Kristen), and grandchildren Breanne, Tyler, Guyver and Jett; sisters, Carla Perkins (Mike) of Atascadero, CA, Judy Telford (Joe) of Antioch, CA; brother Mark, of Bakersfield, brother-in-law Harvey Boyles of Bakersfield, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Disease Research or .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 22, 2019