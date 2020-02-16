|
RICHARD W. ROMANINI
August 2, 1945 - February 10, 2020
Richard was born on August 2, 1945 in Bakersfield to Willie and Susie Romanini. He passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Before moving to Bakersfield, he grew up in Buttonwillow, attending Buttonwillow Elementary School, Shafter High School, then Bakersfield College. He began his more than 50 year farming career with his father and brother, later venturing on his own in various farming and agricultural related fields.
A devoted family man, Richard especially enjoyed his three grandsons. He loved going to their sporting events, and regardless of the weather, never missed a game or any function where they were involved.
Richard was an enthusiastic Red Sox fan. He loved barbecuing for family and friends, and was known for his exceptional Tri Tip. He was a member of Stockdale Moose Lodge and served on the board of the Italian Heritage Dante Association, always generous with his time. An avid golfer, Richard was a past member at Stockdale CC, and was active in chairing the Italian Heritage golf tournaments. He had many life-long friends, and he especially cherished family vacations with his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Willie; brother, Larry; grandsons, Austin and Brandon Scherer; father-in-law, Lawrence Battistoni; sister-in-law, Julie Battistoni; and nephew, Robby Battistoni. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; mother, Susie Romanini; daughters Staci (Rolf) Scherer, Tami (John) Rimmer; grandsons, Cameron and Dylan Scherer, Jake Rimmer; mother-in-law, Mary Battistoni; sister-in-law, Carolyn Romanini; brother-in-law, Bob Battistoni; nieces, Gina (Tim) Meert and family, Roxanne (Kevin) Elliott and family, Katie Romanini and son; and many other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gus Consani, Bob Banducci, Bob Battistoni, Joe Romanini and John Romanini.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many family members and friends who came from near and far to give their love and support during Richard's brief illness.
Donations in Richard's honor are welcome to the Italian Heritage Foundation, or Italian Heritage Golf Tournament, P. O. Box 1451, Bakersfield, 93302.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21st at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
Rest in Peace, Dad, for you are so loved and will never be forgotten.
