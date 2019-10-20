|
RICHARD "SKIP" WALLACE
March 7, 1954 - October 11, 2019
Skip Wallace was born on March 7, 1954 in Fresno, CA, and went home on October 11, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He was 65 years old.
He was survived by his wife, Lori Allen Wallace; son Brandon Wallace and his son Jenson Wallace, his daughter Brittney Rice, her husband Mark Rice, and their children Rylee Rice, Macee Rice, and Emree Rice. Skip was an only child and preceded in death by his mother Barbara Ann Farr Wallace (November 24, 1995) and his father Richard Roland Wallace (January 31, 2019).
Skip joined the Army after attending Fresno City College and served during the Vietnam Era from 1973-1977. He did his basic training at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA and was stationed in Korea and Fort Riley in Kansas. Skip met Lori shortly after leaving the army and the two were married on August 25, 1979. They just celebrated 40 wonderful years of marriage this year.
For the past 28 years Skip had a wonderful career as an outside salesman in the oil and gas industry. In this business, if you met him once, he was your friend for life. He loved to help others and was always there for whatever you needed.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He never missed a game and was their number one fan.
Skip was looking forward to retiring in March. He had recently purchased his retirement home in Texas, where he and Lori were excited to spend their best years.
There will be a memorial service for Skip held on Thursday, October 24, at the National Cemetery in Bakersfield, CA, located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, CA 93203. A celebration of life will follow at Wool Growers Restaurant, which is located at 620 E 19th St. The celebration will begin at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hoffman Hospice House, in honor of Skip.