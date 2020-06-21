RICHARD WILLIAM GORDON

May 21, 1937 - June 8, 2020

Passed away at home with his loving wife of 37 years, ILA holding his hand as he drew his final breath, after a brief battle with kidney cancer.

He owned Gordon's Welding in Maricopa since 1983. He was a proud member at Trinity Southern Baptist Church in Taft.

A celebration of life will be held in the future when restrictions have been lifted.