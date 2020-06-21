RICHARD WILLIAM GORDON
May 21, 1937 - June 8, 2020
Passed away at home with his loving wife of 37 years, ILA holding his hand as he drew his final breath, after a brief battle with kidney cancer.
He owned Gordon's Welding in Maricopa since 1983. He was a proud member at Trinity Southern Baptist Church in Taft.
A celebration of life will be held in the future when restrictions have been lifted.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 21, 2020.