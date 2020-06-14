Rita Ann Martinez-Brie
RITA ANN MARTINEZ-BRIE
November 3, 1946 - June 9, 2020

Rita Ann Martinez-Brie, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020.

She was a graduate of North High School and earned her Bachelor's and two Master's degrees from UCLA. Rita's talents and accomplishments were many including teaching at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, directing the Career Beginnings and Higher Ground programs at California State University Bakersfield, serving as a Dean at Oxnard College, and being an accomplished pianist. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, educator, student advocate, activist, entrepreneur, and community role model.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Brie, and children, Jamie Martinez-Bracamonte, Rebecca Martinez-Blackwell, John Martinez, Michelle Brie, Melissa Brie, and grandchildren Jaxson Martinez and Addison Martinez.

A memorial website has been created at https://www.forevermissed.com/rita-ann-martinez-brie . All those influenced or touched by Rita are encouraged to contribute. A celebration of life event will be announced on that site once plans are confirmed.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 14, 2020.
