Rita Contreras

RITA GOCHICOA CONTRERAS

May 22, 1930Born -July 5, 2020

Rita Gochicoa Contreras, a world traveling, penny-pinching, See's Candies Nuts and Chews eating, and dance-loving matriarch passed away in the early morning of July 5, 2020.

Born on May 22, 1930 to Asuncion and Jesus in Pecos, Texas, Rita was the sixth of nine children. From birth, she was a force of nature; with a fiery heart and a personality outsized for her short size. At a young age, she took the teachings from her beloved Mother, and set out in the world, eventually finding her way to Bakersfield, CA. In 1958, she married Arthur Contreras, and over the course of 61 years, they tirelessly built a future and a life together. As a waitress at Mexicali Downtown for 47 years, she was a constant fixture in the local restaurant industry, working just a few blocks from Art's company, Contreras Painting.

The fire that burned inside her, would pass to her children, and they would become 8 of the most passionate, opinionated, and fiercely loyal adults to ever live. Over time, her family would grow to 18 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren, and 5 Great Great Grandchildren - each carrying forward her strength and willfulness. Together, the Contreras family would weather the Sea of life, through the good and bad, with Rita and Art at the helm.

Her life was not without complications or difficulties, but those experiences would only galvanize her. She always followed her passions and interests. She volunteered extensively, traveled to dozens of countries, spent years researching her genealogy, and supported a number of local charities. She never missed her daytime soaps, reused Christmas wrapping paper, loved sequined hats, and developed a severe addiction to coupon cutting and to giving unsolicited advice. She was at times unpredictable, always controversial, and yet unmistakable. She left a mark on this world, and changed the lives of many. She was loved and feared, hated and respected. She was one-of-a-kind, and we will never forget her. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her son Abraham Contreras, and grandsons Arron and Dylan Contreras. She is survived by her husband (and local superstar) Arthur Contreras, sons Clemente Morin and wife Sylvia, Fred Contreras and wife Irma, Rudy and Marty Contreras, daughters Cora Tarcha and husband Mark, JoAnn Contreras, Laura Ortiz and her husband Timothy. Her favorite grandchild is still unknown to this day.

Mass will be held at St. Francis Church on Friday July 17th at 9:30am, and will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Contreras Scholarship Fund in her name. The family also want to thank all of those who helped care for Rita during her recent illness, especially Hoffman Hospice and Little Steven Contreras.Copy