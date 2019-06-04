|
|
RITA FAYE (BAKER) MORELAND
April 21, 1943 - May 5, 2019
Rita Faye (Baker) Moreland passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on May 5th, she was surrounded by her husband and son Mark. She was born on April 21st 1943 to Charles and Donna Baker in Newton Falls, Ohio.
Rita graduated with a B.A. from Kent State University in Ohio. She moved to Bakersfield, CA after graduating and became a teacher with the Bakersfield City School District.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Dan Moreland, children Mark, Larry, Gordon and Jaime, and many grandchildren, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Chuck and John.
All are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, June 8th at 4 pm, at the Hillcrest Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 2600 Kenwood Rd, Bakersfield, Ca 93306.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 4, 2019