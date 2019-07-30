|
RITA IOLE BERTOLUCCI
October 6, 1923 - July 25, 2019
Rita was born October 6, 1923 in Lucca, Italy to Oreste and Claudina Lencioni. Rita was married to Andrew Bertolucci for 33 years until his passing in 1976.
She is survived by her sister Mary Pedeflous of Agoura Hills, her five children; Claudia (Ron) O'Neil, Dan (Karen) Bertolucci of Salem, Oregon, Jane (Ray) Warren, Chris (Tonja) Bertolucci of Bakersfield, Steve Bertolucci of Santa Ana, 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Italian Catholic Federation and Italian Heritage Dante Association.
She was an excellent cook and worked many years at Sarducci's Deli. She loved baking, gardening, cruising and having her lady friends over every Sunday to play bingo and eat her delicious, homemade desserts.
The family wishes to express our gratitude for the care and assistance our mother received from the staff at Hallmark Assisted Living Facility and to the entire staff at Hoffman Hospice.
Services will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church, 900 H St., Bakersfield. Rosary will be recited Thursday, August 1, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 30, 2019