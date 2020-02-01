|
RITA M. SERBAN
December 11, 1939 - January 27, 2020
On a cold crisp morning, in Mishawaka, Indiana, a first-born baby girl, who would be named Rita Mae named was born to (Edward and Agnes Manuszak both d.). Rita was soon introduced to her older brother, Butch/Ed. Rita found herself quickly sandwiched between two (2) additional more brothers (Jerry d.) and John, leaving her to stand up for herself and run with the best of them. She quickly learned to cultivate her skills as a nurturer, when they were ill or in need. Soon, her parents leveled the playing field a bit with two (2) sisters, (Alicia d.) and Jean, whom she loved, watched over and cared for as her very own. Another sibling, Jim (Bubba) was born, and four (4) days after Christine joined group, the family headed to Bakersfield, CA., and became parishioners of St Francis of Assisi Church. Rita and her siblings all attended St Francis School and Garces Memorial High School, where she made several close friends, whom she loved and respected. Her parents moved to Fresno, her senior year, where she finished school at San Joaquin Memorial High School. Her friends and her heart kept pulling her back to Bakersfield. While visiting her friends, they decided to cruise Chester Ave, where she met the love of her life, (George Serban d.). Less than a year later, married on February 7, 1959 at the new freshly built St Francis of Assisi Church, where they would build a family, dedicating their lives and the lives of their children, (Jean Catherine d.), Deanna, Deborah, Timothy, (Lisa Christine d.) and Michael Edward, grandchildren and great grandchildren to the Lord. They stitched the fabric of their family tree together by adopting a Spiritual Family Mission Statement to bring Christ to others so they also could Know, Love and Serve the Lord, through actions and if necessary, using words.
Rita was also co-owner of their family owned business, started in 1965 Serban Sound BGM, even went back to Bakersfield College, taking accounting courses, so she would be even more of an asset to the business for 40 years, before splitting and selling the Muzak Franchise portion to their son -in law and her daughter, known as Environmental Sound Solutions, Inc (MOOD MEDIA IA).
Rita never let grass grow under her feet. Rita loved bringing the children to Christ, and was a Catechist for Elementary Religious Education, moving to special in the Sacraments of 1st Holy Communion, Confirmation, and then becoming Director of the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA), which she was very instrumental in helping adults with navigate through the annulment process, so they could receive a marriage blessing or become wed in the Catholic Church. She was a member of the Legion of Mary and had a great connection and devotion to Our Blessed Mother, and the Miraculous Medal, she and her beloved with gift their children, and grandchildren with this precious medal upon their Confirmation. Rita was encouraged and was accepted to the New Wine Program to learn and deepen her understanding of the Catholic Faith, embracing all she learned.
Rita is preceded in death by the above in parenthesis, and survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rita stepped out from behind the scenes to stand beside her daughter and help lead their parish family in song during Saturday and Sunday Masses for 29 years. On June 1, 2019, Rita shared her time and talents for the last time, as she could feel memory fading, but her support for the SFC A Little Joyful Noise Ensemble and Children's Choir was unwavering, and only requested two things: 1.) One in lieu of flowers to please ask if one felt compelled to please donate to either or: A Little Joyful Noise Ensemble and or SFC Children's Choir 2.) Her Family minister music for her funeral.
The second her family will need a lot of prayers for the latter.
Her Rosary Service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:30pm and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Noon at St Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, CA.