ROBERT ANCIL OTTO October 23, 1921 - March 26, 2020 Robert Ancil Otto passed away at age 98 in Bakersfield, CA on March 26, 2020. Robert or Ancil, as the family would call him, was born in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada to John Garnet Otto and Agnes Edna Otto, along with a twin sister Margaret Eunice Otto on October 23, 1921. At age 2, following a family train trip to Bakersfield, CA to visit a grandmother and aunt, Ancil's father, John was soon offered a job working in the oilfields. He sold the farm in Canada and moved to Bakersfield in 1924. The family moved into one of the green lease houses 2 miles north of Gordon's Ferry, on top of the hill. Ancil and his siblings went to the Petroleum, Toltec and Aztec schools in nearby Oil Center. All members of the Otto family played some type of musical instrument and sang in the church ensemble. On Ancil's seventh birthday, he received a new trumpet from his Mom and Dad, which lead to Ancil's lifelong musical talents. In his high school years Ancil would take the nine mile bus ride into Bakersfield to attend Kern County Union High School where he graduated in 1939. Ancil attended Bakersfield Junior College, which was on the same campus as KCUHS. In his final year at BJC, Ancil enrolled and excelled in a CPT (Civilian Pilot Training) course receiving a commercial license with instrument rating and so started his aircraft flying career. At the end of Ancil's last year at BJC he and his parents moved to Whittier, CA. To help finish college he went to work for Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach. While there, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on July 14, 1942. His training took place from late 1942 to early 1945 which sent him to Prescott, Arizona to fly the Waco UPF biplane with two open cockpits doing aerobatics. Then on to Filmore, UT flying the Waco VKS7F, then Phoenix, AZ flying Fairchild 24's, and to Wichita Falls, TX and Arkadelphia, AK for Taylorcraft 65 training. On a stopover in Little Rock, AR Ancil received his U.S. citizenship papers. He then was transferred to San Antonio, TX to fly the Fairchild PT19 where mechanical failures led to two emergency landings, one in an alfalfa field and another in a cornfield. From there he went to Enid, OK to train in the Vultee BT-13 for AT-experience and ended flight training in Lincoln, NE with the P-40 Warhawk. While awaiting overseas war assignment in Lincoln, NE, the war ended. Ancil was assigned to pilot instrument training until he went off active duty. Robert remained in the now-called Air Force Reserves. Upon release from active duty in 1946 to finish college, Ancil enrolled at Whittier College as a junior graduating in 1947 with a Bachelors of Arts in U.S. History and a minor in speech. He continued for another year of graduate work to secure a general secondary and general elementary teaching credential. In late summer of 1946, Ancil met the love of his life, Etta Parilee, and they married Christmas Day 1946 in Whittier, Ca. and had 70 years together before her passing on October 26, 2016. Robert said Etta was his inspiration from the time they met until her passing, saying she was the most wonderful person he had ever known. Robert and Etta moved back to Bakersfield in 1949, where Robert began his teaching career at Sunset School, in Lamont, CA. While on a two week reserve training mission, North Korean forces invaded South Korea and Robert was soon called back to active duty August 10, 1950. While Robert was away in combat in the Korean War, Etta oversaw the construction of their new home. When Robert was off active duty in 1953, he attended night and summer school at Fresno State College and received a Masters Degree in Education. Robert flew his first combat mission on October 21, 1950 in Korea and completed 56 missions through April 21, 1952 flying the Douglas B26 with the 731st Bomb Squadron, 3rd Bomb Wing. This squadron has a web site "50missionclub.com" which lists the history of the 731st as well as a picture of a B-26 with 26 pilots, navigators and bombardiers standing and kneeling. Bob is the second person from the left kneeling in the photo. Robert received several awards and medals, including The Distinguished Flying Cross, five Air Medals, and three battle stars on the Korean Service Medal. Over the course of the 56 missions, his aircraft was hit numerous times by enemy fire, however was always able to make it back to a friendly base, and no crew member was wounded. All of the missions were at night except six. Shortly after completion of his tour, Robert was assigned to an Aircraft Control and Warning site to run intercepts on unidentified aircraft. Robert went back to teaching at Sunset School for three more years, then applied and was accepted for a teaching position at East Bakersfield High School. For 26 years at EBHS Bob taught reading, speech, geography, U.S. History, yearbook advisor for eight years, rifle club advisor, and marksmanship instructor for National Rifle Association for twenty three years. Robert retired from teaching in 1981 but remained very active as a volunteer. Starting in 1984 Bob played the trumpet again with the Associated Veterans Memorial Honor Guard for 31 years performing over five thousand Military rites services for our fallen veterans. Bob and Etta and the boys traveled extensively throughout the years. The family traveled to two World's Fairs, in Seattle and in Montreal. One adventure was an extensive driving trip to Alaska in 1965, shortly after the massive earthquake and visited Anchorage, McKinley Park, Seward, and other places and were able to fish for grayling, and view the damage from the earthquake to Seward's coastal area. The family visited Hawaii during a Christmas break. During the l973-74 school year Robert took a sabbatical leave from teaching to travel. Robert and Etta traveled the world, the south Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China, and Japan. To Europe, North Africa, and a safari to five different game parks in Africa, plus another driving trip in a camper to Alaska. In later years they went to Egypt, up the Nile, on across the Negev Desert to Israel. A Korea revisit trip, including Japan again and Taiwan. A trip to China over the "Old Silk Trail", Toured South America, visiting seven countries and later to Antarctica. The Fiji Islands, a cruise down the western coast of Central American and through the Panama Canal. And a family cruise with the kids and grand kids on Robert and Etta's fiftieth wedding anniversary. Bob was also a member of the EB Golf group "Gourmet Golfers", playing bridge, trips to Las Vegas with "the 200 club" were favorite past times as well as traveling to Pismo beach, camping in the Sierras and fishing trips. Most recently he went on a cruise from Montreal down the east coast to Tampa and another cruise of the western Caribbean. Robert attended numerous military (World War II, and Korean War, 731st Bomb Squadron) reunions throughout the United States over the years, Dayton, Ohio, Washington D. C., Memphis, Las Vegas, Colorado, and others. Bob was on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in May 2019 and had the time of his life with friends and other heroes of World War II and Korea. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Etta, his brothers and sisters Fredrick Steven, Agnes Jean, Garnet Earnscliffe, Margaret Eunice, and Lorna Edna. Robert is survived by sons John and Mike (Gwen). Grandchildren Tim (Evalina) Otto and Nicci (George) Mendoza and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Honor Flight Kern County. Burial services will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.