Robert Barrier

ROBERT DONALD "DON" BARRIER

January 31, 1931 - July 1, 2020

Robert Donald "Don" Barrier was born in Salisbury, NC to Ferdinand Rose Barrier and Annie Elizabeth Barrier. Don was raised on the family farm in Salisbury. He enlisted in the Navy in July of 1950, until his discharge in May of 1954, during which time, he was stationed in Long Beach, CA, where he met the love of his life, Patsy Rae Davies. Don and Pat were married June 11, 1955 and settled in Long Beach, where they were blessed with their first child, Elizabeth Theo. They settled in Lamont, CA in August of 1957, and in July of 1959 were doubly blessed with twins, Timothy Lee and Cynthia Rae.

Don made a career as a meat cutter, which spanned 36 years, 25 of those years with Hoyt's Corner Superette, in Lamont. After retiring, he and Pat settled in Mesquite, NV, and enjoyed traveling the United States visiting family in Idaho, California, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Dad also enjoyed woodwork, clock making, and Wienerschnitzel Chili Cheese Dogs. Special amongst all else was time spent with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a Shih Tzu named Penny.

Don fought a long battle and it was very hard for him, not only in dealing with the pain, but in accepting the fact he was increasingly unable to do the things he enjoyed. He loved well and was very active and never still for very long. Pat was always at his side and he was always at hers. They were the most amazing team. These last months were so hard on both of them, but their love and support of each other was beautiful to see. Thank you to Hoffman Hospice for all of their support and care.

He is survived by his beloved wife, of 65 years, Patsy Rae Barrier; daughters Beth (Larry) Wyatt, Cindy Mason; son Tim (Della) Barrier; grandchildren, Alison (Brian) Stone, Mike (Vanessa) Barrier, Andrew (Monica) Mason, Cory (Angela) Barrier, Patrick (Laura) Mason and Doug (Casey) Barrier; 10 Great-Grandchildren; sisters, Irene Beaver, Rose Marie Wyrick, Janet Cannon, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don Barrier was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kelly Mason, great-granddaughter, Reagan Barrier, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Pallbearers will be Michael Barrier, Cory Barrier, Patrick Mason, Doug Barrier, Brian Stone, and Doug Rogers.

Graveside Service will be held on July 15, 2020, at 10:00 am, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306.

Due to the current health restrictions, masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Sadly a reception following the service will not be possible.

Online condolences may be made by visiting dignitymemorial.com