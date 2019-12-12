|
ROBERT BERNARD BUECHLER
April 24, 1928 - December 5, 2019
Notre Dame has lost its biggest, most devoted football fan.
Robert Bernard Buechler passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2019.
Bob, one of five children, was born to Alexander and Beatrice Buechler on April 24, 1928 in Wasco, California.
He graduated from Wasco High School and excelled in sports, especially basketball and football. He was MVP on the varsity football team in his senior year. He played football for Bakersfield College and attended the University of Santa Barbara majoring in PE.
Bob worked for Bank of America for a year and then was drafted into the Korean War. After 2 years in the U. S. Army, he resumed his education at Fresno State College and graduated with a degree in business.
He began his career at Trans America Title Company in Contra Costa County. He transferred to Bakersfield and retired after 39 years in the title business.
Bob married his wife Judy in 1969 and they just celebrated 50 years of marriage. They both enjoyed their travels to Hawaii, the entire California coast many times, the western states and the east coast. They spent many years walking the Panorama Bluffs and made many new friends there. Their nieces and nephews were a big part of their lives, and they always enjoyed spending time with them. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Christ the King Church for almost 60 years. He attended daily mass until illness prevented him from doing so. Bob was a generous man and will be remembered for his character, wisdom, integrity, and unforgettable smile. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed college football. Bob was a subscriber to the Blue and Gold and never missed watching a Notre Dame game.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, James, Ray, and Alex, his sister, Geneva Coleman, and his brothers-in-law, Bryan Coleman, James McIntire and John Cutshall. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; sisters-in-law, Sara Miller, Barbara Cutshall, Mary Ann Buechler, and Theresa McIntire; brothers-in-law, Jim Cutshall, Doug Miller, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We are grateful for the support of Optimal Hospice Care, especially Delores, Theresa, and Delany, who made it possible for him to remain at home until his death, and especially his niece, Laurie, for the dedication and love she showed Bob.
Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1800 Bedford Way followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church or .
Bob fought the good fight.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME