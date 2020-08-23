1/1
Robert Christolear
ROBERT CHRISTOLEAR
September 6, 1932 - August 15, 2020

Bob was born in Hickman Hills, MO on September 6, 1932 but lived most of his life in Grandview, MO. Bob passed away on August 15, 2020. He came to California in 1948 and graduated from Delano High School in 1950. He returned to Kansas City, MO. where he met the love of his life, Bonita.

Bob was at home with his loving family when he passed away. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Clara Mae Christolear and sister, Donna Belcher.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Bonita of 69 years, daughter Debra Abbe and husband Chuck; son Don and wife Cindy, son Ron and wife Carolyn, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Bob was a proud Air Force Veteran and served in Germany during the Korean War.

Along with being with his family, Bob loved going to church and Sunday school at Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed listening to God's word and playing his upright bass fiddle at church functions. He was also a gifted singer and guitar player.

Bob enjoyed attending CSUB Basketball, especially Women's games and was so excited when the very first game was played. Bob and Bonita have been CSUB boosters for many years. He also loved watching his Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bob had a quick wit and loved to make anyone he met smile.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 26th at 10:00 am in the Celebration of Life Center at Greenlawn Southwest. Masks are required for the service.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 23, 2020.
