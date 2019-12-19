|
ROBERT D. "BOB" HOFFMAN
March 8, 1930 - November 23, 2019
Robert D. "Bob" Hoffman died in Burlingame, California on November 23, 2019 at the age of 89.
Born in Oklahoma City, he grew up in California and attended Stanford University, where he pursued his interest in geology and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Mineral Science. Bob spent the early part of his career at Tidewater Oil Company in Ventura and Bakersfield, California.
In 1960, he became an independent consulting geologist in Bakersfield, where he had a long career and raised a family with his wife, Dolores. Both were long-time members of the Stanford Club of Kern County, and Bob remained active in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) throughout his professional life.
He became involved in youth soccer during the 1970s, serving as Bakersfield's first commissioner for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO). In addition to being an avid handball and bridge player, Bob's interests included genealogy, reading, and rambling outdoors. Friends and family will sorely miss his dry wit and gentle heart.
He is survived by his children, Laurel Winzler, Susan Hoffman, Diana Oertel, Steve Hoffman, and Mark Hoffman, as well as three grandchildren, four nieces, and three nephews.
A memorial gathering is pending. Donations may be made to AYSO or the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 19, 2019