ROBERT LOZANO DE LEON

September 30, 1949 - November 11, 2020

Robert Lozano De Leon 71, was born on September 30, 1949 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Roberto and Minerva De Leon and was called to be with his Lord on November 11, 2020.

Robert retired from Kern Medical Center after 17 years in Maintenance. In 2010 Robert received an Employee Recognition Award for his workforce excellence.

Robert is preceded in death by his father Roberto De Leon and Mother Minerva De Leon, his siblings Ramiro De Leon, Richard De Leon and Francisco Lizarraga Jr. also his ex-wife Anna who is the mother of Roberts's children.

Robert is survived by his five children of Bakersfield, California; Robert J. De Leon, Roger L. De Leon, Sandra De Leon Herrera, Shelby De Leon Muniz,(Humberto) Cecilia De Leon Camberos, Armando Garcia Jr. His sister Mary Jane Jimenez of Bakersfield, California and his brother Rene De Leon of Victoria, Texas and was blessed with 29 Grandchildren and 17 Great grandchildren.

Our devoted father was loving, giving and a caring hard working man. He was a great grandfather, brother, son, father-in-law and friend, who spent numerous amount of hours away from home to make sure his family was taken care of. He has left us with many memories we will cherish.

A funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10am on November 21st. A visitation will be held at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel from 5-8pm, Rosary 6pm on November 20th.