ROBERT "BOBBY" DEAN HAREL
February 10, 1943 - December 29, 2019
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Robert "Bobby" Dean Harel, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather-to-be, passed on to the loving arms of Jesus Christ, at the age of 76.
Bobby was born on February 10, 1943 to Eva Lacy Wells Harel and Robert Hatton Harel. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, California. Bobby graduated from North High School in 1961 and went on to receive his Associate of Arts degree from Bakersfield College.
While at North High School, he met the love of his life, Alice Speaks Harel. They married on January 31, 1964. From this union, two children were born, Robert "Todd" and Angela Dawn.
Bobby was drafted, in October 1966, to the United States Army and honorably served our country in Vietnam from 1966-1968. He worked in the oil industry for Getty Oil, Texaco and Chevron. He retired in 2004.
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother Eva, father Robert and brother Richard Harel.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Alice, son Todd Harel, daughter Angela Jordan (George "JR" Jordan), grandchildren Matthew Harel, Jacob Harel (Caley Harel), Drew Jordan and Jackson Jordan.
Services will be held on January 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Christ The King Catholic Church located at 1800 Bedford Way. A burial will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Boulevard, Arvin, California.
Contributions may be made in his memory to or the City Of Hope in Duarte, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020