ROBERT DWIGHT PENDLETON

March 16, 1945 - May 30, 2020

Robert Dwight Pendleton passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Bakersfield, California and resided there for the majority of his life.

Dwight "Butch" Pendleton graduated from East High School, Bakersfield, California in 1963. He was a decorated veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After returning from war, he earned a Baccalaureate Degree. He later married his High School sweetheart Victoria Yancey in the summer of 1972. He joined the Kern County Sheriff Office, served with distinction. Later he successfully completed FBI indoctrination with candidates half his age. The path he chose was right for him and ultimately he retired as a Kern County District Attorney investigator.

Dwight's faith was strong. He accepted Jesus as Lord. He was a charitable man exhibiting kindness and compassion towards everybody he met. He loved life and a unique way of recognizing potential in people. He was an avid sportsman uniquely capable of balancing the sport of the hunt while maintaining compassion for animals.

He was most loved for his bright smile, endearing sarcastic sense of humor, and razor sharp mind. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his nephew Matthew, niece Jennifer, and nephew Kirk.

He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria, father Loyd, mother Dollie, and brothers Harell and Darrell.

No gravesite services. Please make donations to local cancer funds.