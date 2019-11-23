|
ROBERT E. FOWLER
April 25, 1927- November 18, 2019
Robert E. Fowler was born in Visalia, California on April 25, 1927. The only child of Earl V. Fowler and Amy Stewart, Bob spent his early years at Tagus Ranch where his dad worked in the Company store and his mom was a Company bookkeeper. Inheriting his parents' musical talents, accordion lessons soon became part of Bob's life.
During Bob's time at Tulare Union High School, he was involved in student government and was once selected to Boy's State. After graduation in 1945 he enlisted in the Army and served until January 1946. Upon returning home to Tulare a friend suggested he attend church to meet a girl who was a new member. That girl, Gloria Williams, became his wife on June 5,1948. Their family grew with the births of sons Gregory in 1949 and Randall in 1951.
Accepting a job with Lionel Ramos Insurance in 1953, Bob moved his family to Bakersfield where he had a successful career as an insurance adjuster. He was also very involved in the community with the Optimist Club and the Boys Club. Music, however, continued to be a driving force in his life. In 1968 he retired and devoted himself full-time to music.
An accomplished master of the accordion, his goal was to provide good dance music for people in Kern and Tulare counties. With that goal in mind he hired musicians and created the Bob Fowler Organization, which grew to include 13 bands. His son, Randy, would become a member of his dad's organization. Bob's bands played at dances throughout the Valley, most of them weekly events such as the Porterville Thursday Night Dance. Bob and his band began playing that dance in 1979 and played every week until 2002, when he officially retired his accordion and his son Randy took over. Bob had a huge following of dancers who appreciated the large catalog of songs he could play upon request. Over the years he employed a large group of very talented musicians who remained his friends long after their employment.
Bob always made time for community involvement. In 1981 the Delano City Council asked him to help manage the Delano Senior Center. The success of his management led the City of Delano to ask him be their representative to the Kern County Commission on Aging in 1985. In the second year on the Commission, Bob became vice-chair and then chairman for 2 years. The Commission became a popular and powerful voice for the seniors of Kern County, especially the seniors who attended Senior Centers. As a Commissioner Bob would visit the Senior Centers throughout the County, forming many lasting friendships that have endured. He would also donate needed supplies from each center's wish list, such as coffee urns, State and US flags and bingo cards. He was an outspoken advocate for seniors, serving as a volunteer advisor for over 30 years. Bob was very proud of the fact that he was a friend and advisor to all six Directors of the Kern County Aging and Adult Services.
25 years ago Bob was contacted by the Kern County Fair to help improve the Senior Day at the Fair. With the assistance of key Fair staffers, they made many successful changes that increased attendance on Senior Day. In 1996 he received an award for his efforts and Senior Day at the Fair is still a successful and positive experience.
Bob had his favorite restaurants where he would either know the owners and/or have favorite waiters and waitresses. He was known as the gentleman who tipped his waitress with gold dollars.
Each year Bob mailed hundreds of Christmas, holiday and birthday cards. He addressed and signed every card and enjoyed keeping track of birthdays, making sure the cards would arrive in time to celebrate. He enjoyed hearing how a card he sent had brightened someone's day.
In 2017 Bob moved to The Pointe at Summit Hills where he lived until his passing. While there he offered advice to the director, social coordinator, chef and kitchen staff. He made friends with the care staff and delighted in giving them rhyming nicknames. He also maintained his connection to the Kern County Aging and Adult Services staff and would always refer to "our office". Special thanks to his "secretary" Michelle, who kept track of his busy social calendar of lunches and visitations, and her husband Randy, who was always willing to help.
Preceding him in death are his beloved wife Gloria, his in-laws Jason and Lenora Williams and his parents, Earl and Amy. He is survived by son Gregory Fowler (Marilyn) of Bakersfield; son, Randall Fowler of Porterville; his grandchildren, David, Brian (Jeny Nicholson-Fowler), Meagan (Ryan Vizier), Matt (Steph), Blake (Tiffany Battastini); his great-grandchildren, Drayton (BreAnn Peters), Lucia Fowler, Natalia Fowler, Chanel Battastini, Amelie Vizier and Aria Fowler; his great-great grandchildren, Avorian Fowler and Aubrey Peters.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Christmas for Seniors Kern County, 3501 Mall View Road 298-115, Bakersfield, CA 93306, or Kern County Aging and Adult Services, Attention: Delano Seniors Nutrition Program, 5357 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93309.
Viewing is Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-8pm. Chapel service is on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00pm. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306.