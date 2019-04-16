|
ROBERT E. PATTY
August 7, 1943 - March 23, 2019
Robert E. Patty, age 76, died Saturday March 23rd, at Kern County Medical Center.
Bob was born on August 7th, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduation from high school in 1961 he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and Texas and served in Vietnam. He returned to Pittsburgh after Honorable Discharge in 1967 and later moved to California in 1972, becoming a resident of Bakersfield, California in 1978.
Bob is survived by his loving partner Renate, his brothers Denny and Mike, his daughters Samantha and Megan, son Ian and grandchildren Aiden and Kai and many dear friends.
A military honor service will be held April 22nd at 2:00 pm at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin. Celebration of life following the service at 3:30pm at Cafe Med, 4809 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 16, 2019